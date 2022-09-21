SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – About $800,000 in American Rescue Plan funds is being awarded to projects in Sharon.

Eleven projects will be funded “to continue moving city revitalization forward,” according to city manager Bob Fiscus.

The projects include a riverfront entertainment complex at Quaker Steak & Lube, a co-op kitchen incubator at Laurel Technical Institute, a book and gift shop and an opening of a second Julian’s Bar & Grill in Meadville.

The businesses receiving the funds are:

Quaker Steak & Lube – business expansion Julian’s Bar & Grill – new business Gilbert’s Risk Solutions – facade improvement The Winner – facade improvement Thyme in Your Kitchen – facade improvement/HVAC Webb Winery – winery expansion Laurel Technical Institute – new business/business expansion Lisac Properties – facade improvement/business expansion The Wandering Soul: Books, Gifts & Furniture – new business Stylishly You Salon & Boutique – new business Evolve – business expansion

“We are really focused on dynamic choices in our grant decisions to help build up our business community with the ARPA funds,” Fiscus said.