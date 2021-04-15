Rev. Cicero to be installed at two Warren parishes on Sunday

He was appointed by former Bishop George Murray in May 2020 to the posts

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday will be a big day for two parishes in Warren.

Rev. Christopher Cicero will be installed at Blessed Sacrament Parish and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

He was appointed by former Bishop George Murray in May 2020 to the posts.

On Thursday, Father Cicero was working with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton to make haluski before their big sale.

He feels it’s special to be the pastor of both parishes.

“The communities know each other quite well from many years of service and ministry here in the city. But it’s the first time both parishes have been served by the same pastor. So we’re kinda learning some new ways of sharing and working together as two communities,” Father Cicero said.

Bishop David Bonnar will visit both parishes on Sunday for the installation at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.