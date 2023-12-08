YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The retrial of a Youngstown man convicted of raping two young children will not happen until next year.

Todd Perkins was first arrested in January 2017. In June 2021, he pleaded no contest to two counts of rape and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The case was thrown out on appeal in September of 2022 and a new trial was ordered.

Perkins was scheduled to return to court Monday for jury selection, but a scheduling conflict forced a delay in the case.

The retrial is now set for February 5, 2024.