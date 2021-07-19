Retirement home in Youngstown serves up sweet treats for residents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sweet treat was served on Monday to senior citizens in Youngstown.

Heritage Manor had about 40 residents outside with milkshakes as a way to enjoy the day.

For the last 15 months, Heritage Manor hasn’t had many activities for the seniors, so they felt now was a good time to have some fun.

“Get them out of their rooms. Give them a reason to get out every day and do something and just kind of something for them to look forward to each day they wake up,” said Shane Baldwin, director of operations for Heritage Manor.

Along with milkshakes, they also had an Elvis impersonator to entertain the crowd.