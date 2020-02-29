Retired Youngstown officer reviews citizens’ rights

"The younger you're able to get to our young people and teach them manners and how to talk to the police," said Baldwin-Casey

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Today a retired Youngstown police officer spoke to the community about citizens’ rights in the legal system.

Delphine Baldwin-Casey did Police work for over 40 years. She discussed what classifies as probable cause for a vehicle search and certain situations people she knows has difficulty with.

Her target is the youth.

“The younger you’re able to get to our young people and teach them manners and how to talk to the police,” said Baldwin-Casey.

The talk also featured advice from local defense attorney Kim Aikens.

Baldwin-Casey says she plans to do plenty more of these presentations, all free of charge.