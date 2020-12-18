Retired Youngstown detective discusses how to safely shop, what to look out for

Police are urging shoppers to stay smart if they do shop in person

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The weather is one thing you need to think about when heading out to shop. Another more troublesome thing to remember is that busier stores and parking lots are a target for thieves.

Even with many people shopping online this year because of the pandemic, police are urging shoppers to stay smart if they do shop in person.

Donald Scott, a retired Youngstown police detective, said it’s important to be mindful of your surroundings whether you’re inside a store or outside.

“Anyone can be vulnerable especially in this day and age. The biggest thing is pay attention to your surroundings. If there’s an issue or you get the feeling there is an issue, just keep driving. Avoid the area, go to another store, circle around,” he said.

Scott shared some other tips about shopping safety in parking lots.

Always park in well-lit areas

Lock all your doors

Never leave packages or valuable items inside your car where they can be easily seen

Never leave the store with your arms full of packages

Check underneath, in the front and in the back of your car as you approach it

Check the front and rear passenger seats inside your car before you enter it

“Just be observant, cognisant of your surroundings. Let people know what you’re doing so you’re not there by yourself,” he said.

Scott also said a common mistake is for someone to leave their purse or wallet on the roof of their car as they get ready to go shopping, so always double-check that.

But most importantly, Scott said to enjoy the holidays with your family.