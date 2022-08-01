CENTER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A retired Pennsylvania priest is being investigated for the reported sexual abuse of his nephew, who was a minor at the time.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, Perry Malacaman is being investigated for sexually abusing his nephew ten years ago, beginning when the victim was 9 years old.

The victim claims the abuse happened for five years, while he was between the ages of nine and 14. Malacaman would have been between the ages of 74 and 79 at that time.

Malacaman lives in Center Township, in Butler County. He is a retired priest of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Parish.

PSP says the investigation is ongoing.