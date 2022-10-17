COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – If you feel stuck or like life is kind of in a rut then you might want to clear your schedule Wednesday afternoon.

Alden Mills will be speaking at the Main Street Theater in Columbiana. He’s a retired Navy SEAL and has been a CEO for over 25 years.

Mills uses his experiences in both roles to help people. He’ll be talking about two things, building an unstoppable mindset to lead yourself to success and how to build unstoppable teams.

Mills says it all starts with leadership.

“If somebody is out there, kind of not happy where they’re at or they’re thinking they want to get something more out of life, this will be the best $50 investment they’ve ever made,” he said.

“Every single person that I’ve talked to that says, ‘Yeah, I’m thinking about coming,’ I was like, ‘Why are you thinking? You should come.’ You will leave so inspired and just be mesmerized the entire time… You’ll just be like, ‘What can I be doing?'” said Nicole Ice, Mills’ business partner.

Mills will be speaking from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can buy tickets the day of, in person. They include lunch.