Retired investigator publishes book about 1988 murder of Warren man

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A book was released this week about the 1988 murder of Richard Poling from Warren.

Poling was murdered by his wife, Marie, and his decapitated body was found in Washington, Pennsylvania.

One of the lead investigators for the Pennsylvania State Police was Bernard Stanek, who wrote the book. He published “The Road to Justice” 30 years after retiring.

Stanek said in his almost 29 years as a trooper, this was the worst crime he had ever seen.

“Kinda wanted people to really know what it would be like to go through a real policeman’s life, with the family and what I did on the weekend… It was just a real bad, bad murder. They did some terrible things to this man,” Stanek said.

Marie Poling was sentenced back in 1988 for the murder. She is currently serving a life sentence.

“The Road to Justice” is now available to purchase online.