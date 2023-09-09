BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department turns 100 years old Sunday and one firefighter wanted to mark the occasion in a special way.

Retired Boardman Fire-fighter Jim Dorman presented his completed book, “Signal 55,” to the community in collaboration with the Boardman Historical Society.

The book traces the fire department’s 100-year history, from 1923 to 2023.

Dorman joined the Boardman Fire Department in 1968 and retired in 2011. He’s served as a volunteer, firefighter, captain, assistant chief and fire chief.

Dorman’s book covers topics like why and how the fire department was formed as well as challenges and growth for the department.

“The fact of the matter is, myself included, our firefighters don’t even know our older history. Just to have tradition, you got to know where you came from. And where we came from was a bunch of men who were dedicated to make sure we would put fires out in our community and save lives,” said Dorman.

The book took six years to complete.