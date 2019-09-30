Results of OVI checkpoint in Austintown released

Officials say 350 vehicles passed through the checkpoint

by: WYTV Staff

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force released the results of their OVI checkpoint in Austintown Friday night.

The checkpoint was held on New Road from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Officials say 350 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 8 were directed for further investigation.

Two drivers were arrested for OVI. Officers also issued a summons for driving under suspension, a citation for open container and a citation for a red light violation during the checkpoint and saturation patrols.

