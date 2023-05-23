YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Democratic primary for the 6th Ward seat on Youngstown City Council is now official. After a recount on Tuesday, incumbent Anita Davis was the winner.

The recount was a thorough process. First, all the ballots were hand counted and then they were rescanned. After all that, the race between Davis and challenger Janet Tarpley was still tied at 223 votes apiece.

At a meeting last week, where it was determined the race was tied, a coin flip determined Davis was the winner.

Davis was not at Tuesday’s meeting, but Tarpley said the process of coin flipping needs to be changed.

“Because it doesn’t make any sense because the people are not winning. So I understand what’s happening. Do I like it? No, I don’t,” she said.

“That’s what the public should take from your election, that every single vote counts,” said Dave Betras, chairman of the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Davis was the winner of the Democratic primary. Cheryl Findley, an independent, has filed to run against Davis in the November general election.