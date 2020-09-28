Results in from weekend OVI Task Force checkpoints in Austintown

Officers from the OVI Task Force and Troopers from OSHP also conducted saturation patrol in support of both checkpoints

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, have results from the sobriety checkpoints conducted over the weekend.

The checkpoints were conducted on September 25 and 26.

The first checkpoint was at 483 N. Canfield-Niles Road in Austintown and was conducted from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The second checkpoint was at 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and was conducted from 1 to 3 a.m.

Officers from the OVI Task Force and Troopers from OSHP also conducted saturation patrol in support of both checkpoints.

Task Force agencies participating in the checkpoint included: Canfield, Austintown, Boardman, Goshen, Jackson, MSCO, Milton, Smith Township and Springfield.

A total of 606 vehicles passed through the checkpoints.

There were 11 vehicles that were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

Enforcement activity associated with the checkpoints and saturation patrol was as follows:

1 arrest for OVI

5 summonses for Driving Under Suspension

2 summonses for Open Container

2 summonses for Drug Abuse

1 summons for Drug Paraphernalia

1 summons for Drug Abuse Instruments

2 felony arrests for Drug Abuse

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is funded by a federal grant, which is administered through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The Task Force will continue to conduct coordinated saturation patrol blitzes, corridor enforcement blitzes and sobriety checkpoints.