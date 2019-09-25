Restored Mahoning County Courthouse statues nominated for state award

The four statues become damaged and discolored by the elements, so they were taken down in 2010 to be restored

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A restoration project at the Mahoning County Courthouse is up for a state award.

A representative from the Ohio History Connection was in downtown Youngstown Tuesday, checking out the four statues on top of the county courthouse.

“Justice,” “Strength,” “Authority” and “Law” were removed in 2010. They’d become damaged and discolored by the elements.

The project to restore them took more than six years.

“Those statues were taken down, they were evaluated, they were stored away until we found the correct historical restoration company to do the justice they needed before we put them back on,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

The State Historic Preservation Office Awards will be announced in Columbus Saturday, October 19.

There are about 20 other projects around the state nominated for an award.