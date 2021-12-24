Restaurants prepare holiday takeout

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Takeout has made it so convenient to let someone else do it for us.

Cassese’s MVR had a busy day. It prepared carry-out trays of pasta and other items on its menu.

They were lined up and ready to go. People took advantage so all they had to do was heat it up and not cook it.

The idea was a win-win for customers and the MVR staff.

“There’s a few that somewhat volunteer, they like to get the extra hours. They come in today, works out super nice for them, we’re able to get a lot of families in the Valley the food that they’re looking for and we’re also able to get out staff out of here at a normal time,” Joe Cassese said.

Joe Cassese kept the MVR dining room closed and gave most of the staff the day off to be with their families.