Restaurant owners who lost money during pandemic can apply for federal help

Businesses from food trucks and bars to bakeries and wineries can apply for grants of up to $10 million

(WKBN) – Starting Monday, restaurants can reach out for an economic “lifebuoy.”

Applications are now being accepted from restaurant owners who had major revenue loss from the pandemic.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund has $28 billion available to help them. That money is part of the $1.9 trillion relief package.

Businesses from food trucks and bars to bakeries and wineries can apply for grants of up to $10 million. To apply, visit the Small Business Administration’s website.

The SBA will prioritize women, veterans and those who are disadvantaged for the first three weeks.