Restaurant owners excited to reopen Austintown pub after buying it one week before shutdown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Before the pandemic started, new owners bought O’Donold’s Irish Pub in the Austintown Plaza.

On Tuesday, WKBN spoke with the owners about trying to take over amid the shutdown and new state regulations.

“It was scary being a business owner during that time, but the people who support these businesses, the community, is why we’re continuing to open,” said Mike French, owner of Frenchie’s Irish Pub and Grille.

The French family, who owns Quench in Boardman, bought the tavern just one week before Ohio ordered restaurants and bars to close.

“It was literally the Friday before. There was rumors and then Tuesday they shut everybody down,” French said.

Still, the pandemic didn’t stop him. French said he used the time to update his new business.

“We have a large back patio that we’re redoing. If you look around, a lot of people are heading to places and I think they feel more comfortable being outside,” French said.

As new restaurant owners, French said the pandemic push-back was not only tough for them, but also for his employees.

“They took it the hardest. God bless them, though, because they all stayed with us and they’re going to continue to work for us when we open,” French said.

French said losing inventory was another financial hit during the shutdown.

“You can’t keep food forever, so we gave a lot away and we had to get rid of a lot. Even the beer and wine, once it was open, we couldn’t give it back so it all went bad,” French said.

After experiencing these setbacks, French said they’re excited to be reopening early next month.