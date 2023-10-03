WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire officials believe a fire in an unoccupied portion of a plaza in Warren is suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the plaza on Mahoning Avenue in a separate building near the Jamestown Giant Eagle around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they said they found a mattress burning up against the building.

Firefighters found a similar scene last night too when a mattress was also found burning next to the building.

Due to the circumstances, firefighters say they believe the fire is suspicious.