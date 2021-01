Beginning Friday, Jan. 29, the Portage County rest areas, both eastbound and westbound, will be closed

PORTAGE CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Drivers traveling Interstate 76 through Portage County will have to plan for the rest areas to be closed.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 29, the Portage County rest areas, both eastbound and westbound, will be closed for approximately one year.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, buildings at the rest areas are being replaced. There will be no access to rest areas during this time.