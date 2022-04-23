YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was the kickoff for the second season of the Respect Basketball League in Youngstown.

The goal of the league is more than scoring the most points — it helps at-risk men improve their quality of life.

Before every game, each participant sits through a 30-minute session on life skills. Saturday’s session was all about orientation.

“Respecting good sportsmanship, respecting to go by the rules, respect the facility. We also talk about anger management, domestic violence, how to deal with the police and we also have job opportunities for them, anything that’s going to make them successful in life,” said Respect Basketball League commissioner Randy Nuby.

“The reality is that a lot of these young people don’t even know what resources are out there for them so we’re going to bring the resources to them and hopefully they take advantage of them,” said William Miller with the league.

Last year, the league had eight teams and helped around 200 men — this year it has 12 teams participating.