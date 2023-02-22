EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- The mayor of East Palestine Trent Conway announced that volunteers will be providing resource information packets to those within a one mile radius of the train derailment.

Conway said that there has been difficulties with residents finding information and resources available to them. In response to these concerns, our state partners collaborated with our local EMA to put together a single source resource packet.

Starting Wednesday, local volunteers will go door to door and hand deliver this packet to all those that are in a one-mile radius. Volunteers will be easily identifiable and the packet will be from local and state government. Conway asks that residents do not fall prey to anyone else that may be going around trying to scare people by handing out flyers that are not accurate.

The packet will be available at the village office, library and Health Assessment Clinic. A PDF version will be available online.

In a meeting Tuesday, Conway expressed his concerns about clean-up efforts to U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Governor Mike DeWine. Conway said that they assured him that they would not be alone throughout this process and have their full support and the help they need.

There was a round table where community members met with not only Administrator Regan and Governor DeWine but also representatives from all the local, state and federal agencies assisting them.

The East Palestine Health Assessment Clinic opened Tuesday at the First Church of Christ East Palestine, 20 West Martin Street. To schedule an appointment, call (234) 564-7755 or (234) 564-7888. The clinic will be open from 8am-8 pm, Monday through Saturday.