(WKBN) – Ohio Congressman David Joyce, R-Ohio, joined Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop in reintroducing the USPS Door Delivery Resolution.

The resolution would ensure that appropriate measures are taken to keep door delivery of mail for business and residential customers.

In 2020, USPS proposed a series of reforms to cut costs. One of them was evaluating door delivery and replacing it with cluster box units that would serve multiple addresses and require customers to get their mail from a secondary location.

Those who wish to retain door service would pay a delivery tax.

Joyce said he is working to maintain door delivery.

According to the National Association of Letter Carriers, the reforms in the USPS system have not led to significant savings, adding that doing away with door delivery has been “highly unpopular with the American public.”