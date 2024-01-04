HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The resignation of a city commissioner in Hermitage has created a vacancy.

William McConnell, Jr., has resigned his position effective Jan. 2. The position will be filled for the remainder of the term by a person selected by a vote of the city commissioners.

The person that will fill the position must be qualified to vote and a member of the same political party as McConnell, which is Republican.

Anyone interested in filling the position can submit a written request for consideration with a resume to Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson, Hermitage Municipal Building, 800 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, Pa. 16148.

Written requests must be received by Tuesday, Jan. 16 by 4 p.m.

McConnell was commissioner-elect after winning the November 2023 election. However, he has accepted a position as Mercer County solicitor. He said he put a lot of hard work into getting elected commissioner, but decided when he was approached with the solicitor’s position he had to make a decision because under Pennsylvania law he can’t do both. He said he hopes a “dynamic young person” applies to fill the vacant seat.

“Hopefully younger people apply — I hope somebody that has confidence in their independent thinking and judgment,” McConnell said.

McConnell previously served on the Hermitage Board of Commissioners from 2018-2021.