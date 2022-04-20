NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A discussion was held in Newton Falls Wednesday looking for a way to jump-start a sewer project that has been on hold since 2016.

The Scott Street Sewer Project will give service to about 270 homes in Newton Township. But the residents are upset with the sewer rates.

They would be paying double what Newton Falls residents pay. It’s because the rate is not metered but based on the number of people living in the home.

They say they can’t afford the rates. Newton Falls says it will continue the project if American Rescue Plan money can be used.