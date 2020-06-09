Residents of normally quiet Boardman neighborhood team up to corral runaway pig

This particular pig had a picky appetite and a sweet tooth for fruit

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – There was a lot of excitement on Tuesday when Boardman neighbors reported seeing a pig running around outside.

It was the talk of the town…

“Not something you see every day, that’s for sure,” said Evan Beil, of Boardman.

…or at least the main attraction on Hitchcock Road when a “not so little” piggy didn’t stay home.

“I was quietly in my condo and the neighbor called and said there’s a pig running around, which I didn’t believe, and when I came over and indeed, there was a pig,” said Mary Lipinsky, of Boardman.

“It’s normally pretty quiet over here so it is one of the highlights of the month for sure,” Beil said.

This particular pig had a picky appetite and a sweet tooth for fruit. So, using cantaloupe and honeydew, neighbors worked together to get the pig in a fenced-in area until humane agents with Animal Charity arrived.

“She just chomped on every bit, chomped on every bit and we used a trail to get her into the pen of the humane society,” Lipinsky said.

With a little help from the neighborhood, officials were able to get the pig in a cage.

“Pretty heavy pig. Took about four of us to lift up the crate after it was in there. Wasn’t too thrilled to be in the crate,” Beil said.

We are happy to report that the pig’s owner has been found, who said it is a boy pig.