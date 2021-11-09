Residents line up at the library to receive different vaccines

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Different types of vaccines were given out at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The Youngstown City’s Health District handed out COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and the flu vaccine.

For some adults and kids, this was their first COVID-19 shot.

Those who got it for the first time had the chance to get a $100 gift card.

If your kids are scared of needles, the CEO of the library suggests another way to bribe them.

“Just tell them that they can pick out some books to take home with them or play some games after they get their shot to help make them feel better,” said CEO Aimee Fifarek.

You still have some time to get a vaccine at the library. It’s happening Tuesday until 6:15 p.m. at the library on Wick Avenue.

The next distribution will be November 23 at the library on Market Street.