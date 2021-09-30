Residents in Weathersfield Township under boil alert, advised not to drink water

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A boil alert has been issued Thursday in Weathersfield Township in Trumbull County.

Specifically, it applies to those living on the following streets in the township: Hamilton and Covington, Denniston between and including the addresses of 2891 and 2926, Farmington and Fifth Street between Arlington and Hamilton.

Residents are advised by the boil alert not to drink their water.

Officials say they’ve taken samples of the water and should have test results this weekend.