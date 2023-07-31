SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – After a long and stressful journey, more than 100 residents who were displaced after a Sharpsville apartment complex fire are finally back home.

“Everybody is coming home and saying, ‘Welcome home.’ It’s a wonderful thing to be able to have a place to come back to,” said resident Bessie Chapman.

When the Wade D. Mertz apartments caught fire in February, residents had no idea how long they would be out of their homes. They said it has been a long journey, and they are grateful for many things.

“Well, it was five months that I was out without my apartment, but Super 8 people were so wonderful to us. I couldn’t ask for better treatment than what I had there,” said resident Linda Orpen.

“My cat, she was so happy to be home, and then she’s all over the place, looking for her toys. She’s like a child,” Chapman said, laughing.

Chapman has been back home for a little over a month now. She has been living at the complex for 13 years.

She’s grateful to be back home so she can enjoy her daily walks.

“I like to loosen up a bit, so I get dressed, and I walk around the parking lot because it’s too far to go anywhere else — just walk around the parking lot like three different times,” Chapman said.

Although the residents are thankful to be sleeping in their own beds again, the people who have helped them along the way are not forgotten: like those at the Super 8 motel in Sharon.

“I was in tears when I left. The people were so great when I was there; I even went back for the owner’s birthday party after I was back here,” Orpen said.

Monday, people were catching up in the apartment’s courtyard.

“I missed a lot of these guys, you know, clowning around with them,” said Harold Kerr.