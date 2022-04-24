BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Boardman Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 4000 block of Glenwood Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

Boardman, Canfield and Youngstown firefighters responded to the scene.

Residents were evacuated. Firefighters rescued four people after smoke went into the vents in the second floor and they became trapped. One woman was taken to the hospital and everyone is expected to be OK.

There appears to be smoke damage to multiple apartments and several residents suffered from smoke inhalation because of the connected ventilation.

The fire is under investigation and it’s not clear what caused it.