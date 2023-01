WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those living in a house in Warren escaped without injuries following a fire early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the home in the 800 block of Swallow St. SW around 4:50 a.m.

According to a post on the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204’s Facebook page, crews arrived to find a fire on the second floor. Crews extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with assistance from the State Fire Marshal.