AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the Fourth of July approaching, that means many will be celebrating with fireworks.

Some people have already started, which has some neighbors in Austintown concerned for their safety.

This is now the second year that there will be new fireworks rules to follow. Last year, Austintown trustees decided to follow the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s rules when it comes to fireworks — with a few changes.

On July 3, 4 and 5, and the weekend before and after, fireworks can be set off from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Austintown residents say that the debris falls from the sky and is a fire hazard, especially in neighborhoods lined with trees and full of children, the elderly and pets.

“You can’t expect people to sit in their homes and leery of whether or not that next firework is going to go off and land on your house and set it on fire,” said Gwen Clarkson, a resident of Austintown.

Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost advises people to avoid setting fireworks off in highly populated and tree-lined areas. Austintown Township Trustees Robert Santos and Monica Deavers encourage individuals to be respectful of neighbors and the fireworks rules.

Anyone is asked to call police if people are setting off fireworks outside of allowed hours.