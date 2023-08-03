BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — In Bazetta Township, Trumbull County Commissioners are considering adding a municipal water line along state Route 5.

Residents are being asked to express their opposition to or support to approve the Elm Road Water Improvement Project.

In 2012, residents signed a petition saying they wanted city water. At the time, it would have been too costly to install. Since then, however, the township has secured grant money and a loan to help cover the costs.

Residents are divided on whether or not they want city water.

Edward Carr said he supports the project.

“I have a well, and when you have no power, you have no water,” Carr said. “The well has suspended solids in it, and you can’t drink it.”

Matt Lowe, pastor at Journey Christian Church, said he’s opposed to the water line project.

“This would be nearly $40,000 for the church to have to pay for this project,” Lowe said. “For that reason, we’re opposed.”

There’s still time to express support of or in opposition of the project. Anyone who does not express their opinion on the matter is assumed to be in favor of the project.

Written correspondence should be sent in by Aug. 11 to one of the following agencies: