Residential operation in East Liverpool helps those with disabilities learn skills, find jobs

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Threshold Residential Services in East Palestine helps those with developmental disabilities find jobs and works with them to maintain those jobs.

James Klein, or “J.J.,” is a maintenance worker for Threshold Residential Services. He has had his job for about four weeks and along the way, he’s learned new skills that he never knew before.

“How to paint and fixing holes and putting new flooring down,” he said.

Thursday they were working in a home owned by Threshold in East Palestine.

Klein has been working with Bo Brown who is the maintenance director. He’s been a mentor to Klein along the way.

“When he first came to us, he didn’t know much at all about how to do some of the work we were doing. We were starting with scratch, and he’s really started to pick up a lot of this stuff,” Brown said.

Klein admits that he has never done this type of work before, and it wasn’t easy at first.

“Very hard and got used to it with practice and dedication,” he said.

Now, he’s worked on multiple projects, learning other skills like electrical work, painting walls and ceilings and patching.

Brown has enjoyed watching the progression.

“For him to get that satisfaction of completing a project, to be able to show up, you had a hand in this,” Brown said.

Klein got promoted from a client of Threshold to now a worker. It was a proud moment for him.

“Because I never thought I would help other clients out because I was one, and now I’m learning, helping them out,” he said.

His biggest piece of advice is to keep working hard and don’t give up.