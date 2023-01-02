YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boat rack reservations for kayaks and canoes are now available at Mill Creek Park.

Boaters can now apply for applications to store boats at Lake Newport and Lake Glacier. Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each rack costs $25 for Mahoning County residents and $40 for non-residents. Additional boats on a rack cost $10.

Once accepted, boaters can store their kayaks or canoes from March 1 until December 1.

You can call Mill Creek Park’s recreation office at 330-740-7114, or fill out an application online.