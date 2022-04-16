CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Animal rescue organizations have teamed up with the city of Campbell to help rescue about 100 cats living in abandoned apartments.

“To see trap, neuter, return getting so much support from the city and from the community, it really is the best, the most humane and the most effective way to manage outdoor cat populations,” said rescuer Toby Franks.

Franks joined the effort this morning along with with Riggi Rescue out of the Tallmadge/Akron area, which began trapping cats Friday.

Once trapped, the cats are taken to a recovery home near Campbell City hall, where caregivers watch the cats until mobile vet clinic Rascal Unit can spay or neuter them and give them vaccines.

“We don’t release cats for the first 24 hours after surgery because of anesthesia so they will remain on-site under the care of a caregiver until they’re able to either go to their new home or be released and that’s normally 24 hours after surgery,” said Crystal Riggi with Riggi Rescue.

Services have also been opened up to Campbell residents who own cats that need to be spayed or neutered. They can drop them off at the recovery house and the Rascal Unit will perform surgeries as space allows throughout the day Saturday and until about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Riggi said it’s pretty common to catch other animals besides cats.

“Raccoons and skunks can be caught and we release them immediately, we do not take them,” Riggi said.

Earlier Saturday, they even ended up trapping a pig.

As of about 4 p.m. Saturday, the rescue groups have trapped about 28 cats and plan to remain out to trap cats through most of the night.