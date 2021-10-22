Rescue money available to fund home repairs for some in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Low-income homeowners in Mahoning County will have access to funding for home repairs through the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC).

Mahoning County Commissioners awarded the agency $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for the program.

Residents who meet the guidelines can have home repairs made at no cost. Some of those repairs could include:

Replacement of actively leaking roofs on homes

Repair or replacement of furances that are not functioning properly

Repair of plumbing leaks or other significant pluming issues (i.e. hot water tank replacement)

Residents can call YNDC and request an application at 330-480-0423.