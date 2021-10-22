Rescue money available to fund home repairs for some in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Low-income homeowners in Mahoning County will have access to funding for home repairs through the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC).

Mahoning County Commissioners awarded the agency $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for the program.

Residents who meet the guidelines can have home repairs made at no cost. Some of those repairs could include:

  • Replacement of actively leaking roofs on homes
  • Repair or replacement of furances that are not functioning properly
  • Repair of plumbing leaks or other significant pluming issues (i.e. hot water tank replacement)

Residents can call YNDC and request an application at 330-480-0423.

