YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Coffee Trail fundraiser for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is already proving to be a big success.

The trail guides are sold out.

All of the money raised is going toward the Mission’s general fund for daily operations.

This year, the Mission sold 750 guides, meaning $30,000 for the cause.

CEO John Muckridge gives a lot of credit to the local coffee shops for the fundraiser’s success.

“Each coffee shop is essentially committing, giving 750 free drinks away. I mean, they’re honestly, they’re the stars in this whole process — these 19 local coffee shops that want to serve the homeless population by partnering with the Rescue Mission and giving,” Muckridge said.

This is the second year that the Rescue Mission has held the Coffee Trail. Those who purchased trail guides have until November 21 to visit the participating shops to receive their free drinks.

Those who visit all of the coffee shops during that time will also be entered to win a grand prize drawing, which includes a free barista lesson and $900 in coffee shop gift cards.