Rescue Mission raises money for new north side location at car show

Since 2016, the mission has been fundraising for a new site on the north side

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Presbyterian Church organized a car show on Saturday, raising money for the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley.

Since 2016, the mission has been fundraising for a new site on the north side. This event offered an opportunity to bring them closer to that goal.

With a parking lot packed with classic cars and more, there was something for everyone.

“This is vital on so many levels, not only financially, but just seeing the support the community’s giving to us, they’re reaching out to us to do these fundraisers which is just amazing and then you feel like people are in the game with you for it,” said Rescue Mission ambassador Crystal Eckman.

The Rescue Mission has an upcoming fundraiser with Hartford Orchards. These events bring the mission closer to breaking ground on their new site.