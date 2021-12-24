Rescue Mission prepares to serve Christmas dinner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley will be serving up Christmas dinner Saturday.

It’s available to the public from 12-7 p.m.

Since getting its new building, the Mission’s been able to feed about 100 people a day. Tomorrow’s main course will include ham, veggies, salad and cookies for dessert.

The Rescue Mission provides holiday meals every Thanksgiving and Christmas. They community donations make it all possible.

“The Valley is so supportive of the mission all year long and at times like Christmas and Thanksgiving, the giving just increases and it’s really truly wonderful,” said Lynn Wyant with the mission.

The Mission held a Winter Wonderland yesterday where donated gifts were selected by clients. Gifts will be given out for Christmas.