YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the winter storm coming, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is preparing for an influx of people seeking shelter from the storm.

The new facility is able to secure a safe environment with 186 beds in the whole facility, but the family wing is already full.

The new mission has 52 more beds available than the old building and an emergency overnight space if people come in during freezing temperatures overnight. That’s a benefit of the new building, to allow for this space in emergencies.

“Preparation has already begun with outside agencies to meet, plan when Rescue Mission is at max capacity. Right now, we have 20 beds available in men’s side, five beds for women, but our family side is full,” said Rescue Mission CEO John Muckridge.

If the mission is full, people will be pointed to 211, and those partners will help those in need find a place to stay warm.

John Skoloda contributed to this report.