YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley welcomed anyone for a free Christmas meal on Sunday.

The mission served warm meals for lunch and dinner. The menu included ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, desserts and more.

The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley is also offering emergency shelter for those who would otherwise be out in the cold.

Lynn Wyant, mission chief development officer, says it’s amazing to see how kind and generous the community is.

“From foundations and churches, businesses, individuals — so many people in the community have come together and give, not only of their resources but their time,” Wyant says. “We’ve had stacks and loads of volunteers and gifts and it’s just been… It’s been magical- it’s been wonderful.”

The mission also offers breakfast, lunch and dinner every day of the year.