Rescue Mission makes the move to its new shelter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After nearly two years in the making, it’s moving day for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Friday, the shelter will move less than half a mile down the street to its new location. The approximately $8-million project is now ready for the public.

Those at the Rescue Mission have said the move was needed as the old shelter was falling apart.

The new facility also has more room and adds over 50 new beds.

“The goal is so that when folks walk in, it’s a warm, inviting space so that they can feel safe, edified and encouraged,” said President and CEO John Muckridge.

The project has been a long time coming.

The discussion began over 50 years ago about opening a new building.

Muckridge said the old building wasn’t designed to be a homeless shelter, but this new building is designed specifically for it with safety and security at the forefront.

Women and families are now separated from the men’s department.

“We have separate entrances, and both departments are separated from each other, and then also entering into the building on both sides. We have bullet-proof drywall and bulletproof glass,” Muckridge said.

Muckridge explained the ways they hope to help people come out of homelessness. The goal is to promote accountability while providing food and emergency shelter to men, women and children.

“We’ve learned that to help folks grow out of homelessness, it’s not just continuing to give a handout, but we want to give a hand up,” he said.



The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley will be opening its doors to the public at 2 p.m. Friday for a ribbon-cutting and open house. Clients will start moving in starting Monday.

Volunteers are always needed, and they’re encouraged to call the Rescue Mission to learn about the different opportunities.