YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cold temperatures brought many people to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley this past weekend.

According to Lynn Wyant, the Chief Development Officer, there was a total of 150 people that stayed at the Mission over the Christmas weekend. Twenty-six of them were children.

Wyant tells us that the shelter has a capacity of 186.

She said the Mission prepared for the extremely cold temperatures by purchasing mats.

However, some clients were able to move out which made more space for those seeking emergency shelter.