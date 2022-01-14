Rescue Mission CEO says new building ‘exceeded any expectations’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The brand new Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has been open for two months now. One hundred and four people are staying there Friday night.

“Folks can come in here and have a seat,” said Rescue Mission CEO John Muckridge.

A small room in the front of the new building can accommodate walk-ins should they show up in the wee hours of Monday morning during the snowstorm, but Muckridge is not expecting many.

“When we get to this time of the year, our numbers are already going up. So whether it’s snow or the big storm, it doesn’t usually tick us up any,” Muckridge said.

That being said, two months into the new building, Muckridge is more than pleased with the way it turned out.

“When we moved in our folks, their jaws were on the floor when they walked through the doors and got to see what the Lord has done,” Muckridge said.

Included in the grand tour was the new 80 seat chapel.

“So at 8 o’clock we’re in here studying the scriptures, and at 3 o’clock Monday through Thursday we’re in here studying the scriptures,” Muckridge said.

Much of what happens at the Rescue Mission is based around scripture. So much so that in seven locations throughout the building, glass-enclosed Bibles were built into the floor — each opens to a different scripture passage.

“To explain what the Bible actually says and how the truth in the Bible applies to the particular area that we’re in,” Muckridge said.

There is also a play area for kids and a computer center with 16 terminals.

The goal is to get people living on their own.

“But you can also make 40 gallons of soup or pasta,” Muckridge said.

The state-of-the-art kitchen serves three meals a day, seven days a week.

The food pantry is full. Donations have been so generous that Muckridge is offering to donate items to other pantries that need them.

Outdoors, the Rescue Mission is also impressive with the women and family wing and the men’s wing clearly marked.

Two months in, Muckridge could not be happier.

“Yeah, I’d say it’s far exceeded any expectations,” Muckridge said.

The new Rescue Mission ended up costing $8.5 million. It was done solely with donations so there is no debt — the building has been paid for.