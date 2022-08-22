YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has a brand new fundraiser!

WKBN is a sponsor for the six-week long event. The Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail will feature 17 different local coffee shops.

Participants will donate at least $15 to the Mission in exchange for a trail guide.

Inside each trail guide is an offer for a free coffee item from each of the partnering coffee shops. The guides will be available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Spots ae limited to 500 trail guides!

Participants who redeem each offer are eligible to enter the drawing for a grand prize which is valued at over $750.

“Yes again, just the receptivity of the local coffee shop owners. 17 of them are absolutely enthusiastic to join us in this, and again it goes to show the tight-knit community that we have,” said CEO of Rescue Mission of the Valley, John Muckridge.

All money raised will go towards the general fund at the Mission which allows the shelter to operate and continue helping the homeless in the area.

More information can be here.