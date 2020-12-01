Rescue Mission aims to raise over $14K for new wardrobes this Giving Tuesday

For the #SupplyOurShelter campaign, there is a total need for 185 new wardrobes, with each unit costing about $1,454

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has set a big goal this year for Giving Tuesday.

The organization wants to raise enough money Tuesday to provide 10 new wardrobes for clients to store their belongings in its new facility.

For the #SupplyOurShelter campaign, there is a total need of 185 new wardrobes, with each unit costing about $1,454. The goal is to raise $14,543 for the cost of 10 of those wardrobes.

“Every day when we wake up, we automatically go to our closets or dressers to get ready for the day. We overlook the thought of having a space to keep all our personal belongings – and that is what each new wardrobe will provide for our clients,” said Jenna Hoffsmith, development coordinator at the Rescue Mission.

Each year on Giving Tuesday, nonprofit organizations rally their supporters for a day of maximum giving.

Watch the video below as CEO John Muckridge, III explains more about the Rescue Mission’s need and the benefits of the new wardrobes:

To donate, visit the Rescue Mission’s website.