Worker rescued after falling from bridge into Poland creek

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – First responders had to rescue a man who fell from a bridge into a Poland creek Friday morning.

A worker fell 25 feet into the creek that runs under the Water Street Bridge a little before 9 a.m.

His leg was seriously hurt and he was taken to the hospital.

The historic wrought-iron bowstring arch bridge, not far from Route 224, is being restored. It’s between Water Street and the Poland Cemetery.

The company the man works for that’s doing the restoration is from out of town.

Restoration work has ended for the day.