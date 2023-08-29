YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University police are investigating the reported theft of a dog during a “Puppy Palooza” event at Youngstown State University, a university source confirms.

A report was taken by police at 2:30 p.m.

YSU students reported seeing someone walk off with the dog during the event, according to a post on New Lease on Life Rescue’s Facebook page.

As part of Puppy Palooza, students were invited to come play with adoptable puppies to help reduce stress outside of Campus Rec. Donations were also accepted for the animal shelter.

The rescue asked anyone with information on the theft to call 330-397-8270 or send them a message on their Facebook page.

Joe Gorman contributed to this report.