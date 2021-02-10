Request denied to move Youngstown’s former finance director to halfway house

David Bozanich was sentenced to a year in prison in September for taking unlawful compensation and records tampering

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s former finance director will not be getting out of prison anytime soon.

A request to move into a half-way house has been denied.

David Bozanich was sentenced to a year in prison in September for taking unlawful compensation and records tampering.

He’s serving that time at the Lake Erie Correction Center near Conneaut.

Although the state had looked to move Bozanich to another facility this spring, that was rejected by Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Bozanich will remain behind bars until his sentence is complete in September.