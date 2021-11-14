Republicans come out for rally in Ellsworth Township

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the Berlin Center Ellsworth Republican Party braved the snow Sunday.

They met for a Freedom Fair Rally in Ellsworth. People who attended said they didn’t want to miss out even though it was snowing.

They said they wanted to com out to support their neighbors and stand up for freedom.

“Decided to get together, just to have a voice here for the community. We’re here to support the veterans and first responders here in the community. Just stand up for rights here as a conservatives and to have a voice not just here but around the area,” said Ellsworth Republican Party member Michael Young.

The rally was from 1 to 4 p.m. They had concessions and guest speakers.

We reached out to the Mahoning County Democratic Party for a statement but have not yet heard back.